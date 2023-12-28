Arbaaz Khan dedicates Tere Mast Mast Do Nain to wife Sshura Khan at their wedding. Watch

Arbaaz Khan has shared a sweet video from his wedding, where he dedicated the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain to his new wife, Sshura Khan. The actor can be seen singing the song from his debut production, Abhinav Kashyap's 2010 blockbuster action comedy Dabangg, on the stage as Sshura dances among the audience. (Also Read: All about Arbaaz Khan's second wife Sshura Khan: Here's how they met) Arbaaz Khan sings for Sshura Khan at their wedding

Arbaaz dedicates song to Sshura

On Thursday, Arbaaz took to his Instagram handle and shared the video. Everyone in attendance cheered on. Arbaaz wrote in the caption, “No wonder my father wanted me to be a cricketer instead of a singer (laughing and monkey with eyes closed emojis).”

Actor Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani commented, “How did I miss this (laughing emoji).”

Salman danced to the same song

Salman Khan, who attended the nikah ceremony of his brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan on Sunday, grooved to his song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

In a video shared by one of the fan clubs on Instagram, as Salman grooved, Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Sshura Khan also danced along with him.

Arbaaz married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. One of the videos from Arbaaz and Shura Khan's wedding has surfaced on social media, which shows Salman Khan dancing to his songs at the wedding.

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

