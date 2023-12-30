Farah Khan asks Malaika Arora if she will marry again, days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding: ‘Agar koi hai toh'

Malaika Arora was asked about her marriage plans in 2024 by close friend Farah Khan on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While Malaika couldn't initially understand the question, later she answered it. The question was asked days after Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time. Also read: Arbaaz Khan steps out with wife Sshura Khan Malaika Arora on her wedding plans in 2024.

Malaika on her marriage plans next year

In the clip, Farah Khan asked Malaika, “2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain (Malaika, are you going to let go of your single parent status to embrace a partner in the new year)?” Malaika replied, "What does this mean? Do I have to pick someone in my arms for that?"

After explaining that the question was about her chances of getting married for the second time, she responded, “Agar koi hai toh mai hundred percent shaadi karungi (if I find someone I will get married).” Farah added, “Koi hai matlab? Bohot hai (there are many such people).” “Matlab koi puche shadi k liye mai kar lungi (I will do it if they ask me to).” “Once bitten, twice very shy,” she also added.

Malaika's relationship

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They have been together for a long time. On the other hand, Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan following a nikkah ceremony around Christmas. Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla.

Arbaaz's wedding

They married at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai house on Sunday. It was an intimate affair with the presence of the entire Khan family, including Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri. Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan whom he is co-parenting with Malaika, was also a part of the celebration.

Sharing the first wedding pictures on Instagram, hours after the ceremony, Arbaaz wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.”

