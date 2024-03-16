 Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fake fight while Aamir Khan plays peacemaker at Jamnagar bash. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fake fight while Aamir Khan plays peacemaker at Jamnagar bash. Watch

HT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2024 06:21 PM IST

A longer video of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash has been released.

A newly released video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar shows the full performance put on by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In the video, Shah Rukh and Salman put on a fake fight while Aamir tried to play the peacemaker. (Also Read: Isha Ambani’s Holi bash: Priyanka Chopra gives a speech, guests gorge on a royal dinner thali and more)

The performance

The performance begins with Shah Rukh telling Salman and Aamir that they’ll put on a performance together because it’s Mukesh Ambani’s desire to see them dance together. When Salman asks them to put on a song from Dabangg, Shah Rukh takes offence because he wants one of his songs to be played. They then proceed to fight which song will be played when Aamir proceeds to intervene and ask them not to fight ‘again’ and says his song will be played instead. “Tum log phir jhagad rahe ho,” he says. They then decide to dance to a song chosen by Mukesh and Nita, They then proceed to dance to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, Naacho Naacho from RRR.

Ram Charan joins the Khans

After casting aside Hud Hud Dabangg, Besharam Rang and Papa Kehte Hain for Naacho Naacho from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the trio start dancing. Later, Nita announces that Ram Charan has come to the event, with Shah Rukh calling the actor on-stage to join them. The Bollywood star received flak from fans when he uttered random phrases that were supposed to be Tamil or Telugu on stage, calling him ‘idli Ram Charan.’ Ram’s makeup artist Zeba Hassan later wrote on Instagram that she walked out after the ‘disrespectful joke.’

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar was a star-studded affair. Artistes like Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh and Lucky Ali performed at the event. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, attended the bash.

