Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promise a madcap adventure as flight attendants. Watch

Crew trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready to whisk you away on their madcap journey aboard in the new trailer of Crew. The makers finally released the trailer of the film on Saturday, and if its any indication, viewers can expect a laughter riot in this light-hearted entertainer that releases in theatres on March 29. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says her fans will ‘really enjoy’ Crew: The Bebo they love, want to see) Crew trailer: Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor in a still.

About the Crew trailer

Kareena, Tabu and Kriti work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines, but as the trailer will reveal, the company is currently facing bankruptcy. But here, these women wonder when their salaries will be credited. Kareena says that she is still waiting for her Motichoor laddoos on Diwali and they are dreaming about getting a bonus!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Next, to their utter horror on the flight, the three women discover that an old passenger has passed out on air, and they find gold bars attached to his chest. Kareena suggests that they steal it all, but Kriti is not sure about where the consequences might land them later. In no time, the police are also informed and more chaos ensures. Will the ladies be able to run scot-free?

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Kareena is back with a bang! Her comic timings are the best.” Another fan said, “Omg this looks pretty intriguing… with three of the finest performers coming together. It will surely be a treat in its own!” A comment also read, “Tabu is so savage the last scene and the slap! (laughing face emojis)”

The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance. Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding that had also featured Kareena, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Crew will be hitting the theatres on March 29.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place