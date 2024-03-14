Aamir Khan cuts cake with Kiran Rao, wants this gift on his 59th birthday

On his 59th birthday, Aamir Khan quipped that if his fans want to gift him, they must buy a ticket to his latest production and ex-wife Kiran Rao's directorial, Laapataa Ladies. Aamir celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with Kiran and the cast of the film in the presence of media. (Also Read – When Aamir Khan spoke about moving to Coonoor, starting a new life: 'Money is important but it's not the only factor') Aamir Khan cuts birthday cake with Kiran Rao

Aamir celebrates his birthday

On Thursday, Aamir not only cut the cake, but also thanked everyone for their wishes. While addressing the media, Aamir said, "Thank you for coming every year to celebrate my birthday. This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. They have made the beautiful film under Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house has been functioning since 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He quipped, “Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh is film ki ek ticket le lijiye (If you want to gift me something then buy a ticket for this film and watch it).”

About Laapataa Ladies

Set in 2001 in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film received a standing ovation when it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. The movie was released in theatres on March 1.

On the work front, Aamir will next produce Lahore 1947, a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi among others. He will next star in the film Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in cinemas this Christmas.