Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan glam up for Sohail Khan's Eid party. Watch

Actor Sohail Khan threw a bash on the occasion of Eid in Mumbai on Thursday. The guests included family members like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan, and Aayush Sharma, and friends like Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol. (Also Read: Cops lathicharge Salman Khan fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments on Eid. Watch) Salman Khan and Preity Zinta attend Sohail Khan's Eid party

Who wore what?

Salman was the last to arrive at the bash. He was seen stepping out of his white SUV outside the venue. The actor wore a black T-shirt and paired it with colourful trousers and black sneakers. He greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures before entering.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

His younger brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, was seen in a more traditional avatar earlier. He arrived wearing a white kurta and pyjamas, paired with black jootis. Accompanying him was his wife and makeup artist Sshura Khan, who sported a beige salwar suit. The couple posed for pictures before entering the building.

Arpita chose a black saree with red floral prints for the occasion. She wore a statement necklace, and was accompanied by husband and actor Aayush Sharma, who was seen in an-all white traditional avatar, wearing a Nehru jacket with dabka work to complete his look.

Among the friends who attended the party was actor Preity Zinta, who wore a black kurta and dupatta with matching palazzo pants. Bobby Deol wore a loose dark blue kurta-pajama and posed with his wife Tanya Deol. Celebrity influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also spotted in a light blue kurta and white pyjama. He also flaunted a new phone case in the form of a koala.

Salman waved to fans from his balcony

Like always, fans gathered outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment to see a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Salman, dressed in a white pathani suit, waved to his fans. He has a practice of greeting supporters from the balcony on this festival. He was accompanied by his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and tight security.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.