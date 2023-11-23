Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani join Salman Khan at star-studded Farrey screening. Watch

Farrey screening on Wednesday saw some of the biggest names in the Bollywood in attendance. Salman Khan was spotted at the red carpet premiere of the high school drama, which marks the acting debut of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman's Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif also joined him at the screening in a red dress. Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer-producer Gauri Khan also attended the screening in a yellow blazer outfit. Also read: Farrey review The who's who of Bollywood turned up for Farrey screening, including Gauri Khan and Salman Khan.

Celebs galore at Farrey screening

Many other celebs were also seen at the screening including Sunny Deol with actor-son Karan Deol, Riteish Deshmukh with actor-wife Genelia D'Souza, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon's daughter and budding actor Rasha Thadani. Actors Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, Gauahar Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Pulkit Samrat, Zayed Khan with his kids, and Aftab Shivdasani were also spotted.

About Farrey

Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi, who has earlier directed the series Jamtara. The high school drama marks Salman Khan niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Bollywood debut. Alizeh is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan.

Recently, Salman Khan gave the biggest shout out to his niece Alizeh in an Instagram post. "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa ( Do a favour for you uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work! Always remember, in life go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Don't be the same in order to get fit, and don't be different from everyone in the process of getting separated. And most importantly, once you have committed then you don't even listen to me)," he wrote posting a throwback picture with Alizeh.

