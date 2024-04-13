Here's how Salman Khan reacted when Aayush Sharma said he does not earn anything

Aayush Sharma is once again back-in-action with his action-thriller Ruslaan. The actor, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita once did not have enough money for his own expenses. Aayush in an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiya admitted that he wasn't financially independent when he married Arpita. (Also read: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan glam up for Sohail Khan's Eid party. Watch) Aayush Sharma recently opened up about his financial situation during marriage with Arpita Khan.

Aayush Sharma reveals he was financially dependent on his father

In an interaction with Bharti and Haarsh in their podcast on Bharti TV, Aayush said, “Salman asked me about my earnings. I said I make nothing. My father sends me money and I am living off that. I said, yes there is money in the house but I don't earn. He looked and Arpita and said ‘This guy is too honest’. He immediately said, ‘I like this boy, shaadi pakki (marriage is fixed)’.”

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot on November 2014. They have an eight-year-old son named Ahil and a daughter Ayat, who is six-years-old. Aayush was born in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh to Anil Sharma and Sunita Sharma. Anil Sharma is a Bhartiya Janta Party politician since 2017. However, Aayush's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram was a veteran Congress leader and ex-cabinet minister. His family has been politically active since past 50 years and have a played crucial role in his home state.

Aayush Sharma to play an action-packed role in Ruslaan

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri opposite Warina Hussain. The movie was produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Films. Aayush's next Ruslaan is an action-thriller directed by Karan Lalit Butani. The KK Radhamohan production also features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in crucial roles.

While sharing the trailer of Ruslaan, Aayush captioned his Instagram post as, “Jiski himmat aur josh dekhne ka aapko intezaar tha, wo agaya hai #Ruslaan Trailer out now. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024. Worldwide release by NH Studioz!”

