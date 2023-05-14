Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha on Akshay Kumar calling her ‘ye mera maal hai’ in Rowdy Rathore scene: I won't do something like that now

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 14, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Reminded of some scenes from her 2012 film Rowdy Rathore, Sonakshi Sinha says she was too young to 'think in that direction'.

Sonakshi Sinha has said that when she signed Rowdy Rathore, she was too young to see things properly. All that mattered to her was that she was offered a film with Prabhu Deva and Akshay Kumar. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be a police officer)

Rowdy Rathore (2012): Directed by Prabhudeva, the film opened to a huge response and entered 100 cr club.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Rowdy Rathore released in 2012 and also featured Nassar and Yashpal Sharma. Rowdy Rathore had a scene in which Akshay's character held Sonakshi by her waist and declared, "Ye mera maal hai (This is my property)".

Reminded of the scene, Sonakshi told Film Companion, “Today where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young at that time that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva, I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very very different. Today, if I would read a script like that, I would not do it. Things change with time, I too have changed.”

She added, “People used to always put the blame on me and the woman is always the villain in a situation like that. Nobody spoke about the writer who wrote the lines, nobody spoke about the person who directed the film. I was just like 'shit happens', it is okay'.” Rowdy Rathore, which was widely criticised for a misogynistic tone, was a remake of SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu that featured Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.

Sonakshi's latest release, Dahaad is now streaming on Prime Video and has received mixed reviews. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the eight-episode web series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Verma, and Sohum Shah in important roles.

Talking about taking up the project, Sonakshi recently told ANI, “It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women.”

sonakshi sinha akshay kumar
