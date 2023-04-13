Alia Bhatt reveals one advice from RRR director SS Rajamouli: ‘If the film doesn’t work…'

Alia Bhatt penned a special note on her RRR director SS Rajamouli who continues to fly high on the worldwide success of his film. SS Rajamouli made it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Talking about meeting the filmmaker for the first time at the preview of Baahubali 2, Alia also revealed one piece of advice that she got from him. Also read: Alia Bhatt dances to RRR song Naatu Naatu on stage Alia Bhatt starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

SS Rajamouli made it to the prestigious list in the Pioneers category. He is sharing the honour with Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, Sam Altman, Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis, Edward Reynolds, Mikaela Shiffrin, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, Thom Browne, MrBeast, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Sam Rivera, Robin Zeng, Edward Reynolds and Margaret Mitchell in the category.

Alia wrote about the RRR filmmaker, “The first time I met S.S. Rajamouli was at the preview of Baahubali 2. We were all extremely starstruck. And even while I was watching the movie, I was like, Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true.”

"Being directed by him in RRR was like going to school all over again. He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller, because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together. India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and culture. But he gets that—and he unites us through his movies.

“I once asked him for advice on acting. He said, “Whatever choice you I once asked him for advice on acting. He said, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has also made it to the Time's list in the Icons category. Deepika Padukone shared a note on him. She made her Bollywood debut, opposite Shah Rukh, in Om Shanti Om.

