Sanjay Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra spotted, fans find them resembling their ‘dada dadi’ Sunil Dutt, Nargis

Sanjay Dutt's wife Manayata Dutt and twins Shahraan and Iqra were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday after a long time. The 13-year-old siblings had stepped out with their mom for a dinner outing. A video of them posing outside a restaurant has been shared online and the internet believes the kids resemble their legendary grandparents, late Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Also read: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff reunite at Subhash Ghai and Mukta's wedding anniversary Manayata Dutt with Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Manayata Dutt was in a floral knee-length dress. Iqra was in a bright yellow dress. She had her long, straight hair falling on her shoulders. Shahraan was in a T-shirt and shorts and held hands with his mom as they made an exit.

Fans react to Shahraan, Iqra's video

Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Dono hi pyare baccho ko dekhkar Sunil Dutt ji Nargis Dutt ji ki yaad aa gayi (I remembered Sunil Dutt and Nargis after seeing these two lovely kids) God bless cute kids.” Another wrote, “Sunil Dutt sahab or Nargis ji, in bachho k roop me dubara aa gye hain, ladka Dutt sahab k jesa or ladki Nargis ji jesi lag rahi hai (Sunil Dutt and Nargis are back in the form of these kids, the boy is looking like Dutt sahab and the girl is looking like Nargis).” One more commented, “Resemblance of their dada dadi.”

A fan also said, “I feel like he looks like mom and she looks like dad … beautiful family.” Another said, “Both look like their mother." A fan also gushed about Iqra's long and dark hair.

Shahraan and Iqra live in Dubai

Shahraan and Iqra live with Manayata in Dubai. They had moved there before the lockdown and come to Mumbai occasionally. Sanjay shuffles between his work in India and family in Dubai.

Talking about the same, Sanjay had told Times of India last year, “They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai. It clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”

