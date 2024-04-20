Salman Khan 'shows no sign of stress' in his first IG post since firing incident outside Mumbai home. Watch

Days after a firing incident outside his residence, actor Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. He is now in Dubai for an event and has shared his first Instagram post since last week's shooting incident outside his home in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment. Also read | Salman Khan's family releases statement after firing incident: 'We're not unaffected' Salman Khan's new video is from Dubai. Check it out.

Watch Salman Khan's new video

The actor spoke from a balcony with views of downtown Dubai in the background in the clip he posed early on Saturday (Friday night in Dubai). Salman Khan said he was in Dubai for a karate event and went on to talk about attending it on Saturday. He was dressed in a black T-shirt. "Hope to see you tomorrow," read his caption.

Reactions to Salman's clip

Many on Instagram responded to the actor's first post since the shooting outside his Mumbai apartment on Sunday morning. Someone wrote, sharing Salman's video, "Salman Khan shows no sign of stress as he made this video in Dubai. Fires were shot at Salman's home in Mumbai recently. Khan puts up a brave face as always. Kudos."

Commenting on Salman's post, a fan wrote, "Adorable! Such a big star. Love this about Salman Khan!" A person also wrote, "Bless you bhai (brother)." Another said, "Stay safe Salman!"

Salman left Mumbai on Friday

The actor was flanked by guards on all sides as he entered Mumbai airport on Friday. Also present with him was his personal bodyguard Shera. Donning a casual look, Salman greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport gate with a nod from afar. This was the first time Salman was flying out of Mumbai since the shooting incident.

Youth arrested in connection with Salman Khan case

A 20-year-old was arrested for booking a cab from Salman's Mumbai residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mumbai Police said on Friday. According to police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Tyagi, a 20-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The police further said that during investigation it was revealed that the accused had booked the cab in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi as a prank.

With ANI inputs