Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata says ‘you have to brave with your life so others can be brave with theirs’, his daughter Trishala drops comment

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata says ‘you have to brave with your life so others can be brave with theirs’, his daughter Trishala drops comment

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a new social media post about inspiring bravery in others, and his daughter Trishala has left an appreciative comment. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Trishala and Maanayata Dutt are bonding on the internet.
Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata, has shared a post about being ‘brave’ in the face of adversity, attracting the appreciation of his daughter Trishala. Sanjay recently announced that he had beaten his illness, reportedly stage four lung cancer.

Sharing a picture of herself, Maanayata wrote, “Sometimes you have to be brave with your life...so others can be brave with theirs....keep your head up....your heart strong.” Trishala, who is Sanjay’s daughter from his first marriage, dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, and wrote, “Wow.”

 

It was Maanayata who’d commented on Trishala’s recent social media post. Trishala had shared a picture of herself sitting on the kitchen counter, and had written, “where I spent most of my 2020...... in case you were wondering #inthekitchen.” Maanayata quickly responded with, “Beautiful” and posted a few heart emojis.

Sanjay had shared the happy news about his recovery on his twins Iqra and Shahraan’s 10th birthday. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” he wrote in a statement that he posted online.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added. News about his cancer diagnosis surfaced in August and he underwent treatment in Mumbai.

