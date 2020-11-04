Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt reveals where she ‘spent most of 2020’, Maanayata calls her ‘beautiful’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:20 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt has shared a candid picture on Instagram and his wife Maanayata was among the first ones to comment on it. Wearing a light blue top, Trishala is seen sitting on the kitchen slab and posing for the photograph. Trishala had posted the image and wrote, “where I spent most of my 2020...... in case you were wondering #inthekitchen.” Maanayata quickly responded with, “Beautiful” and posted a few heart emojis alongside. The post was also flooded with comments from the actor’s fans, sending across prayers, and asking after his health.

Trishala’s actor-father Sanjay had recently shared the news of him coming out victorious after being diagnosed with lung cancer, on the occasion of his younger kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday last month. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” he wrote in a statement that he posted online.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added. News about his cancer diagnosis surfaced in August and he underwent treatment in Mumbai.

On his birthday in July this year, Trishala had posted a picture of a young Sanjay and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou.”

