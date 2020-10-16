Sanjay Dutt shares pic as he gets back to work with KGF Chapter 2 after cancer diagnosis, daughter Trishala showers love

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt returned to work on Friday with KGF Chapter 2 even as he undergoes treatment for lung cancer. Sanjay has shared pictures as he geared up for the shoot of KGF Chapter 2 and fans could not help but shower it with love and appreciation. Sanjay plays the antagonist, Adheera in the film.

Sanjay tweeted a few pictures of himself as he got ready for the shoot and wrote, “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2.” His daughter Trishala was quick to post smileys on Instagram and fans flooded it with love.

Sanju also shared the images on Twitter and fans had words of appreciation for his looks as well as hard work. “Wowwww,,, the same Rocky look after a long time,” one fan wrote and another tweeted, “Salute to hardwork sir. Recover soon..Nd Be healthy.” Fans also wrote that they were eagerly waiting for the film. “Waiting for tha collision Sanju baba.... Adheera is back,” one wrote.Another one tweeted, “So good to see you back BABA.. May you be as healthy as ever and smile alws. Lots of love and good wishes.”

So good to see you back BABA.. May you be as healthy as ever and smile alws. Lots of love and good wishes. — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabh1916) October 16, 2020

Earlier, he had talked about returning to work in a video he shared from his salon. Sanjay said that he is growing a beard for the film. Pointing at his beard, he said, “I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back.”

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August. The video from his salon was the first time that the actor opened up about the nature of his ailment. When the news of his diagnosis came out, Sanjay’s wife, Maanayata Dutt had issued a statement which said, “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have.”

Recently seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay has a number of interesting projects lined up next . Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj are a few of those.

