Sanjay Dutt talks about cancer diagnosis in new video: ‘This is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it’

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:55 IST

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer earlier this year, is determined to beat it. In a new video shared by hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, the actor said that he is already back at work and promised to beat cancer soon.

“Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon,” he said in the clip.

Talking about his bond with the hairstylist, Sanjay said, “Aalim and I go a long way back. His father used to cut my father’s hair. Hakim saab was the stylist in Rocky and then Aalim started cutting my hair. I became his guinea pig.” He added that he was often encouraged to try eccentric styles like red or even blonde highlights.

Sanjay also talked about returning to work. He said that he is growing a beard for KGF: Chapter 2, in which he plays the antagonist, Adheera. Pointing at his beard, he said, “I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back.”

In August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, a source from Lilavati Hospital told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity. This is the first time that he has opened up about the nature of his ailment.

Sanjay’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, issued a statement earlier saying that the family has overcome a number of struggles together and ‘this, too, shall pass’. She said, “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have.”

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

