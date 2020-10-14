Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal blames Sidharth Shukla for her eviction, says ‘don’t know what kind of revenge he wanted’

tv

Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal became the first one to leave Bigg Boss 14 after a surprise eviction. She is rather upset by her ouster and believes that ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla had some kind of axe to grind against her.

Sara said that the audience should have decided who gets to stay in Bigg Boss 14 and not the seniors. She added that she is overwhelmed by the support of fans who are protesting against her eviction and asking Colors to bring her back on the show.

“Unlike others, I just got one nomination from Jaan (Kumar Sanu). And despite that, I was voted out, which is extremely unfair. It was the decision of Sidharth Shukla; I don’t know what kind of revenge he wanted to take! Nobody wanted me to go from the house, except him. Hina (Khan) and Gauahar (Khan) wanted Nishant (Singh Malkhani) to get evicted but Sidharth was adamant about voting me out,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

“Janta ka show hai yeh, unhe decide karna chahiye kisko rehna hai show mein kisko nahi (Bigg Boss is a show for the audience, they should have decided who gets to stay and who does not). As seniors, it was their responsibility to give the right decision. I am shocked and upset that they voted me out because I was in no way less deserving than other contestants,” she added.

Bigg Boss 14 has ‘seniors’ Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar calling the shots for the first two weeks. They also control the key areas of the Bigg Boss house - Sidharth has power over the bedroom, Gauahar is the boss of the kitchen and Hina decides who gets to use the gym, spa and mall.

Sara is now getting medical care after suffering an eye injury from Nikki Tamboli’s acrylic nails during the bulldozer task. While the footage of the accident was edited from Bigg Boss 14, photos of her injury are being widely shared online. Hina, Gauahar and Eijaz Khan were also seen talking about it on the show.

