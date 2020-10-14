Richa Chadha wins ‘unconditional apology’ from actor who made defamatory comments, KRK says ‘won’t make public comments’

bollywood

Richa Chadha’s lawsuit against an actor who had made defamatory statements against her in public has been ’disposed off’, after the actor agreed to apologise to her. The actor, in her accusations of sexual assault against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had mentioned the names of three actors -- Richa, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill -- alleging that he’d said the actors would offer him sexual favours.

Richa had sent the actor a legal notice, demanding damages, an apology, and the retraction of her public statements. “Done,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

According to Live Law’s live updates from the Bombay High Court, the actor issued an ‘unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before the Bombay High Court in the form of an undertaking and suit is disposed of.’ The suit is kept open against ABN Telugu and Kamaal R Khan, however. They have been granted four weeks’ time to reply. KRK’s lawyer said that he ‘will not make any public comments against Richa on the basis of defamatory remarks and adds that he will make a public statement to that effect.’

In September, the actor had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct in an interview to a news channel. In that context, she had brought up the names of Richa along with two other actors, claiming that Anurag told her they performed sexual favours for him.

Two days after the interview, Richa had released a statement, via her lawyer, which had condemned the act of ‘falsely’ dragging Richa’s name into controversies. It had said: “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.”

The development comes after a public back-and-forth, in which Richa provided evidence that the actor had agreed to apologise, only for the actor to deny that she had agreed to any such thing. Lauding Richa for her spirit, Taapsee Pannu wrote in a tweet, “Unconditional apology with “certain conditions” apparently . Ab kya bole behen.... but what a fight you put up.” Swara Bhasker commented, “Well done @RichaChadha.”

