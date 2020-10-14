Sara Gurpal’s eye injury pics emerge online, was hurt by Nikki Tamboli during ‘edited’ Bigg Boss 14 task

tv

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:56 IST

Sara Gurpal may have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 but she is still making news in the Bigg Boss house and the world outside. Many thought her eviction was unjustified and had gone to social media over it. Now, it has emerged that there was a medical reason why Sara is out too. New photos have emerged where Sara’s injury is visible.

Sara was injured after her fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli hurt her with her acrylic nails during an immunity task. Sara was sitting on a bulldozer and Nikki was trying to unseat her and take her place. In the process, Nikki rubbed her face and ended up hurting Sara’s eyes. While the footage itself was edited out of Bigg Boss 14 episode, the contestants were heard talking about it.

Eijaz Khan and ‘toofani seniors’ Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were heard discussing how she was unwell but didn’t complain about it and played the game sportingly. As per sources, Sara is getting treated now and is planning to return to her hometown.

VJ Andy of Bigg Boss 7 fame was among those who spoke against Sara’s eviction. Sharing his views on Twitter, Andy said that he was very sad as Sara “could’ve developed into a very good housemate” and added that she did much more than Jaan and Nishant. Andy wrote in another tweet, “It’s so unfair that @SaraGurpals is the first Evicted @BiggBoss housemate. When will it be ok to be a good human? I think #NishantMalkani or #JaanKumarSanu should’ve gone!”

It is also being said that Sara’s eviction maybe due to her hiding her marital status. After her entry inside Bigg Boss house, Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar had said that he is married to Sara. He also claimed that Sara married him for his green card.