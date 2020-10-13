Bigg Boss 14: What is the truth behind Sara Gurpal’s eviction? Fans say she was made to exit for lying about her marriage

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 10:28 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal was evicted from the show on Monday’s episode. While many viewers and her fans disagree with her eviction, it has also been reported that she was also hurt by Nikki during a task. Now VJ Andy of Bigg Boss 7 fame has also called Sara’s eviction a wrong decision and has questioned the seniors, specially Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan for making such a choice.

Sharing his views on Twitter, Andy said that he was very sad as Sara “could’ve developed into a very good housemate” and added that she did much more than Jaan and Nishant. Andy wrote in another tweet, “It’s so unfair that @SaraGurpals is the first Evicted @BiggBoss housemate. When will it be ok to be a good human? I think #NishantMalkani or #JaanKumarSanu should’ve gone!”

Yeh galat decision tha!

Sara ne #JaanKumarSanu aur #NishantInBB14 de Toh bhether kia tha ab thak! #SaraGurpal we will miss you! #BiggBoss14 https://t.co/amcN5bKt10 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) October 12, 2020

Andy also questioned Gauahar and Hina for agreeing to Sidharth Shukla’s decision to evict Sara. He tweeted, “Im lil shocked that @GAUAHAR_KHAN & @eyehinakhan such Strong powerful righteous women would agree with @sidharth_shukla. @SaraGurpals deserves better!”

Sara was recently dragged into a controversy when a person named Tushar Kumar had claimed in a news report that he was married to Sara before the two went their separate ways. He had even claimed that her real name was Rachna Devi and she had walked out of their marriage to choose fame over personal life.

Meanwhile, Sara’s fans have strongly opposed her eviction and have been slamming Sidharth for such a decision. A fan wrote, “#saragurupal didn’t deserve this worst decision ever to eliminate #SaraGurpal @u@realsidharthshukla sidharth is ruthles.” Another said that Bigg Boss 14 continues to be only about Sidharth and presented several developments on the show which may have been ignored by the makers and the viewers. The user tweeted, “#NikkiTamboli Ko Save Kyu Kia se #SaraGurpal ko Save Kyu Nai kia tak ka Safar. Again,No one is talking about -Nominations, Ejaz & Jaan’s argument, Abhinav & Rahul’s Argument, Pavitra & Ejaz’s Chemistry, Jas’s POV, Newly Formed Groups. It’s all about #SidharthShukla.”

#saragurupal didn't deserve this

worst decision ever to eliminate #SaraGurpal

@u@realsidharthshukla

sidharth is ruthles......😡😡 pic.twitter.com/Xm5HwSJX0j — Arti Thakur (@ArtiTha43524408) October 13, 2020

#BB14 is #NikkiTamboli Ko Save Kyu Kia se #SaraGurpal ko Save Kyu Nai kia tak ka Safar



Again,No one is talking about

-Nominations

-Ejaz & Jaan's argument

-Abhinav & Rahul's Argument

-Pavitra & Ejaz's Chemistry

-Jas's POV

-Newly Formed Groups



It's all about #SidharthShukla — N I S H T H A 🦋 (@Choco__barr) October 13, 2020

I guess #SaraGurpal eviction was pre planned based on her marriage controversy. So In WKV salman ignored Sara.



Yesterday, #SidharthShukla came from somewhere else, may be Confession room & Put her name.

Gauhar & #HinaKhan agreed😳



It wasn't seniors fault!#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) October 13, 2020

A viewer even came up with an explanation that Sara may have been evicted due to the controversy regarding her marriage. He tweeted, “I guess #SaraGurpal eviction was pre planned based on her marriage controversy. So In WKV salman ignored Sara. Yesterday, #SidharthShukla came from somewhere else, may be Confession room & Put her name. Gauhar & #HinaKhan agreedFlushed face. It wasn’t seniors fault!.”

