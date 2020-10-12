Bigg Boss 14 written update day 9: Sara Gurpal sent packing in surprise eviction, Pavitra Punia flirts with Eijaz Khan

tv

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:57 IST

Bigg Boss shocked everyone--contestants and seniors alike--with a new twist on Monday’s episode. After a short nomination process, Bigg Boss gave the seniors--Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla--the power to pick one contestants from those who were nominated and send them home right away.

The three had to choose from Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya. The shortlisted Sara, Nishant and Rahul and had a long discussion over who deserves to go out. White Hina and Gauahar said that Sara deserves a ‘benefit of doubt’ as she has not been keeping well lately. However, Siddhart was firm in his resolve.

Finally, the trio decided to send Sara packing, who got emotional and could not stop her tears. She got a warm sendoff from her friends in the house but some blames Jaan for her eviction as he was the only one who had voted for her.

Not long after Sara’s eviction, Pavitra were seen getting cosy with Eijaz Khan. She hopped on his back as he went to the kitchen for a drink of water, rubbed on his ear lobes, gave him kisses and asked him how old he was and why he hadn’t gotten married.

Earlier in the day, Eijaz and Jaan had a bit of a squabble. Eijaz, clearly annoyed upon learning that he had become a butt of jokes, decided to take on Jaan for making fun of him. He corned him outside the gym first and said that he realise everyone, including host Salman Khan is laughing at him and he wants it to stop. Jaan agrees that he won’t mess with him anymore. Later, Eijaz almost pulls Jaan to the ground while he was sweeping the floor. When Jaan told him to quit annoying him, Eijaz says that first he should tell him if he has understood that he is not to be made fun off.

Jaan, after being egged on by Nishant and Nikki Tamboli, decides to confront Rubina Dilaik about their dishwashing schedule. The three first make fun of Rubina for her infantilising tone and ‘teacher-like’ attitude. When Jaan tells her that they should wash utensils on once a day, Rubina tells Abhinav and Sara that Jaan has just been instructed by others to do so.

