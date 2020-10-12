Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday party: Aishwarya Rai decks up in white, Aaradhya gives dearest dadaji a hug

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday and daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai has now shared adorable pictures from the celebrations. It seems the entire Bachchan family dressed in white for the at-home celebrations.

Sharing a lovely picture with Amitabh and Aaradhya on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA. MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always.” It shows Amitabh, Aaradhya and Aishwarya in white as they huddle together for a picture.

The Raavan actor shared a separate post to wish Amitabh on behalf of her daughter. She shared a love-filled picture of Amitabh and Aaradhya giving each other a hug and captioned it, “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII.”

Hours later, Amitabh took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for their birthday wishes. He wrote, “T 3687 - .. the graciousness of all that have wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct , cannot be expressed in words .. ‘thank you’ is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion .. SO .. the maatrbhasha....Aapki prarthnao ke liye aabhar, kratagya main (I am thankful for your prayers, thankful).”

A day before, Abhishek had shared a childhood picture of his father on Instagram. “Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78. Love you,Pa,” he wrote in caption.

Amitabh Bachchan spotted outside his residence on Sunday.

Amitabh, who has been keeping busy with the hectic shoot of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, was spotted outside his residence on Sunday. He was in a track suit with a mask and preferred to keep a low profile. Post the birthday celebrations, the actor wrote on his blog late night, “there is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa .. and they that bannered the street .. my thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out .. and the care is mandatory .. so apologies ..”

