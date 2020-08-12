Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata on his cancer diagnosis: ‘God has yet again chosen to test us’

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, has issued a statement after it was revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer on Tuesday. She said that the family has faced testing times in the past as well, and that she is confident that ‘this too shall pass’.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maanayata said, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

Maanayata urged fans and well-wishers to not buy into ‘speculations and unwarranted rumours’ and instead sought their ‘prayers and blessings’. “However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity,” she said.

The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on Tuesday, a source from Lilavati Hospital informed on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, his oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92% when he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening. He tested negative for Covid-19 through a rapid antigen kit. A cancer analysis was done and it came positive. When his treating doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, was contacted, he refused to confirm or deny the news, citing patient confidentiality.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Sanjay announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’ and requested his fans and well-wishers not to speculate. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

