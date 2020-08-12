Anushka Sharma takes fun quiz with Virat Kohli, reveals who is the first one to say sorry after a fight

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are immensely popular on Instagram and their respective following is only proof of that. On Wednesday, Anushka shared a husband and wife quiz, where she and Virat asked each other about their professions.

In the video, Anushka asks Virat the name of the first Hindi feature film made in India. After some thought, Virat acknowledges that he doesn’t know but makes a wild guess and says Mera Aangan, which, of course, has his wife in splits. The correct answer is Raja Harishchandra (1913). He gets the next question right - two films based on cricket. Patiala House and Lagaan was his reply.

Anushka’s answers to questions on cricket are equally funny. When Virat asks her to name the three basic rules of cricket, she says ‘don’t get out’ and ‘don’t quit the game’. The two burst out laughing and Virat tells his wife that the first is not a rule, that’s a wish. Anushka reveals she is fooling around and actually knows the rules pretty well. She reveals that in power play, only two players are allowed outside the circle. The second rule is that one can’t bowl the ball outside the crease and the third being the difference between a sixer and four runs with regard to where the ball falls at the boundary. Anushka shows off her depth in cricketing knowledge by getting the next one right as well - who holds the record of the highest number of ODI runs in women’s cricket. Jhulan Goswami comes her reply. This is particularly pertinent as Anushka is rumoured to be playing the Goswami in a biopic.

Round two saw them answer questions about how much they know each other as people. They came across as a madly-in-love couple as Anushka says Virat makes her happy, while she pulls his leg as he stumbles with the same question - ‘what makes them happy’.

Anushka reveals how she is the first person to say ‘sorry’ in the event of a fight, while Virat is a bad loser. They both get their favourite exercise right - Virat likes snatch while it’s dead lifts for Anushka.

Anushka and Virat are a power couple -- Anushka has been away from the silver screen for a while but has more than made up as a producer. Her production house, Clean Slate Productions, that she co-owns with her brother Karnesh, has in the recent past given back-to-back successes on streaming platform with their productions - Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka was last seen in Zero, where she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

