Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha feels Kangana Ranaut is fighting ‘dirty’, says her ‘personal’ attack on Taapsee Pannu was ‘unethical’

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:31 IST

Rajat Barmecha, who shot to fame with his debut film Udaan, has said that Kangana Ranaut has made the insider-outsider debate ‘dirty’. Kangana has been vocal about the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and has claimed that the ‘movie mafia’ tried to destroy her career for speaking out against it.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Rajat said that Kangana seemed to be fighting in her own ‘team’, instead of fighting for outsiders. “Kangana, agar outsiders ke paksh mein lad rahi hai toh woh outsiders ke is debate mein ek outsider ko hi gaaliyaan de rahi hai. Yeh kaisi ladai hai? Aisa lagta hai, jaise aap (Kangana) apni hi team mein ladai kar rahi ho (If Kangana is fighting for outsiders, then she is abusing an outsider in this insider-outsider debate. What kind of a fight is this? It looks like Kangana is fighting in her own team),” he said, referring to her attack on Taapsee Pannu.

Kangana referred to Taapsee and Swara Bhasker as ‘needy outsiders’ who resorted to bootlicking Karan Johar. Kangana said that Taapsee and Swara’s attempts to suck up to Karan failed and they remained ‘B-grade actresses’ as he preferred the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday over them.

Rajat said that Kangana should not be making this fight ‘dirty’ but should fight with principles. “Yeh basic cheez hai, in cheezon ko Kangana Ranaut ko dirty nahi karna chahiye. Agar woh lad bhi rahi hai toh unhe siddhanton ke saath ladai karni chahiye. Ladai ke dauraan aapsi respect ko khona nahi chahiye (These are basic things, Kangana Ranaut should not be making these things dirty. If she is fighting, she should fight with principles. During the fight, mutual respect should not be lost).”

Calling Taapsee a ‘brilliant’ actor, Rajat said that Kangana should fight with ‘ethics’. “Kangana ka personally kisi ko target karna katai ethical nahi tha (Kangana’s personal attacks were extremely unethical),” he added. He also said that getting a change in Bollywood by fighting dirty is wrong and he would rather have a late change but one obtained through ‘respect and ethics’.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, Kangana claimed that the ‘movie mafia’ tried to destroy his career and declare him a ‘flop star’. She said that she was sabotaged in a similar way for being an outsider in Bollywood. She also hit out at ‘blind’ articles raising questions about his character.

However, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s family, said that nepotism had nothing to do with the actor’s death. “If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about,” he had earlier said.

