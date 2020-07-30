Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says death ‘case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested’

bollywood

Lawyer Vikas Singh, who has been hired to represent Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in the case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, has said that the matter has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has been suggesting.

Kangana has been accusing powerful Bollywood personalities, whom she’s dubbed the ‘movie mafia’, of being involved in propagating nepotism in the film industry, a practice that Kangana believes harmed Sushant’s career. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Singh told Zoom TV that the nepotism debate is “a different angle completely.” He continued, “If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about.”

He added, “This may have affected Sushant in a small way but that can’t be the crime. Even if it was, you have to first decide what crime it would be under the IPC and if there is no cognisable offence, then the police have no jurisdiction to do this so-called questioning. I think the Mumbai Police have done a very shoddy job by calling in people from the industry, making them wait for hours and asking them questions on trivial issues. This is going nowhere in Sushant’s suicide matter.”

He also said that, to his knowledge, Kangana has not contacted the family. He confirmed that she hadn’t reached out to Sushant’s father. “Kangana has not contacted my client, Mr KK Singh,” he said.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Kangana admitted that she had never met Sushant in her life, but feels connected to him through their shared ‘outsider’ status. She has also claimed that efforts were made to sabotage his career and declare him a ‘flop star’.

Aditya, Mahesh Bhatt, the CEO of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions are among the over 40 persons who’ve been questioned by the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, and FIR has been filed against Rhea under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

