Rajat Barmecha talks about getting snubbed at red carpet for ‘those with no projects to their name but coming from a film background’

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 09:44 IST

After the success of Udaan, lead actor Rajat Barmecha earned praise from all quarters. However, he says that even those who praised him then, refused to recognise him later at events.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rajat has talked about the unfair treatment meted out to outsiders in Bollywood by filmmakers and media. “Everywhere I went, I was being complimented for my performance. As a 21-year-old actor, it gave me hope. I read every script that came my way, but they were all mediocre, formulaic films or those in which I was there throughout, but added no value. I couldn’t afford to do a bad film because then, I’d be written off as a one-film wonder,” he said.

Rajat said that he was appreciated by all from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan for his performance but did not get any attention at events. “But on the red carpet, those with no project to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than me, while the producers who had praised my work earlier, did not recognise me,” he added.

The actor then began working on projects he wasn’t too keen on, for money. But in 2015 he watched Sean Penn-directed Into The Wild which inspired him to travel the world as a backpacker. He decided to write a film script and now intends to have it read by Udaan director Vikramaditya Motwane.

Rajat recently shared his frustration with fake support that poured in for actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he died on June 14. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself, talking about all the condolences he has been seen on his timeline. “People are saying how the industry has lost such a brilliant actor, how he was such an amazing human being, how my heart aches to see this day. But my problem here is why now? Why you say these things now and you never did that when the person was there? Maybe that was the thing that the person wanted to hear. You didn’t give a f*ck back then,” he said in the video.

