Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi hints at quitting Bollywood in cryptic post: ‘Milte hain? Ya shayad, nahi’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:30 IST

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, has left Mumbai for her hometown Delhi. In a poem shared on her Instagram stories, she hinted that she might not return.

Sharing a selfie from the Mumbai airport, Sanjana wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye, Mumbai. I saw you after four long months. I am returning to Delhi. Your roads felt different, they were empty. Maybe the pain in my heart is changing the way I see things. Or maybe, you are in some pain too. See you again? Soon. Or maybe not).”

Also read: Fan asks Ileana D’Cruz if she is single or in a relationship, here’s her sassy reply

Sanjana has been distraught since Sushant died by suicide on June 14. She recorded her statement at the Bandra police station on Tuesday. Earlier, Sanjana shared an emotional video, in which she broke down as she reminisced about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him.

A week later, Sanjana rued in another Instagram post that time does not lessen the pain of losing someone. She promised to fulfil Sushant’s vision and dreams for the education of children, artists and a world filled with honesty and kindness. “I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together… #SushantSinghRajput,” she wrote in her post.

Dil Bechara, Sanjana’s debut film as a leading lady and Sushant’s last, will get a direct-to-digital release. The film, a cinematic adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The streaming platform has decided to make it available to non-subscribers as well, as a tribute.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more