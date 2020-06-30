Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement

bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, is being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. She arrived at the Bandra police station on Tuesday to record her statement. A video of her reaching the police station has surfaced online.

The Mumbai Police have earlier recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had been a friend of Sushant’s since his Kai Po Che! days, and is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara.

In addition, Sushant’s family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and managerial staff have also been questioned. Recently, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement.

On the day of his death, Sanjana reminisced about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him, choking up in the video.

A week later, she wrote another emotional Instagram post: “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

Dil Bechara, Sanjana’s debut film as a leading lady and Sushant’s last, is gearing up for a digital release next month. The film will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, and will be made available for free viewing as a tribute.

The news of Dil Bechara’s digital release came as a disappointment for a section of fans, who wished to watch Sushant’s last film on the big screen. Sanjana appealed to them to stop with their requests for a theatrical release. “Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

