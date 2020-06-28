Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy dance with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi goes viral. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:13 IST

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a video of him dancing with his Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi has surfaced online. The video was shared on Instagram by the veteran actor’s granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh. “Ammamma with Sushant, two of them full of positivity,” the caption read.

The behind-the-scenes video shows Sushant and Subbalakshmi happily dancing, as the song Manja from his debut film Kai Po Che! plays in the background. It was taken during the shoot of their film Dil Bechara.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and did not leave behind a note. The Mumbai Police is investigating his death and has recorded the statements of 27 people so far. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said on Saturday that they were probing ‘every angle’.

Also read: Varun Dhawan goes shirtless in new photo, has a funny reply when Dino Morea asked who clicked it

Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, will be released posthumously on July 24. The film, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a leading lady, will be out on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. As a tribute, it will be available for free viewing to non-subscribers as well.

Fans have been rallying for the release of Dil Bechara in theatres as they want to watch Sushant’s last film on the big screen. While it was originally slated for a theatrical release on May 8, it was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the mass closure of theatres across the country as a result.

Sanjana appealed to fans to stop with their requests for a theatrical release. “Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more