Farhan Akhtar calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ‘one of the greatest tragedies of recent times’, is enraged at treatment of family

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:51 IST

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has said that he is enraged at the treatment of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, after the actor died by suicide on June 14. He called the aftermath of Sushant’s death ‘a circus’.

In an interview to India Today, Farhan said, “It is one of the greatest tragedies that I can think of in recent times. It is a tremendous loss to the fraternity. It enrages you when you see that his family is not given the opportunity to breathe. Theories are being spun about why he did it. This is not the time for that. Let some time pass. Right now its speculation from abetment to murder to every crazy thing. Everyone suddenly knew what he thought, his journey and everything about him. What followed is a circus. Be kind, be more inclusive, be aware, reach out, but right now everyone is either got a sword out or holding a shield. It’s ugly. We should remember him for his great work and talent, mourn the fact that we lost somebody who had great potential.”

Sushant’s death has reignited conversation about mental health and nepotism in the film industry. About this Farhan said, “Our industry functions purely on success and failure. But is there a privilege for people who’re born in the film industry? Absolutely. Will it be easier for them to gain access, to pitch a script to someone or offer their services as an actor? 100%. there’s no denying that. Does that mean that it’s a bad thing? No, its the lot of the draw. Your parents have worked incredibly hard to give you a headstart as any parent would like to give their kids. But are all outsiders treated badly, that’s not true. Are all industry insiders clanish, that’s not true either.”

After Sushant’s death, Farhan had shared a poem in remembrance of the actor. He had written on social media, “Sleep my brother Sleep. Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother sleep. RIP Sushant.”

He added in the India Today interview, “I don’t know what this privilege club is. Who this circle is that exists within a circle, who has this kind of control over everything that goes on. As in any other fraternity, there will be certain circles of friends that will form. I’ve actually ended up becoming friends with people who have been good to me since the beginning of my career. As a producer and a director, I will always try to reach out to them and help them in whichever way I can. But I may not have had the same experience as everybody else, so I don’t know and it is not possible for me to tell you there’s no such thing. But, and this I’ve seen since forever, people flock to people who are successful. Good or bad, that can be discussed, but fortunately or unfortunately, this is the truth. When people are successful everyone is around them, when not, it’s only their closest friends who stick around.”

