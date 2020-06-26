Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip says he’s shocked: ‘Got messages saying we’re powerful people, you didn’t invite us for funeral’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:05 IST

Producer Sandip Ssingh, who lost his close friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, has revealed ugly details of how people reacted after his death. A shocked Sandip said that he got messages from “powerful people” asking him why he did not “invite” them for the funeral. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and cops have confirmed he was suffering from depression.

Speaking with BollywoodHungama in an interview, Sandip said, “People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I cam home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messaging asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages ‘we are powerful people, you have not invited us’. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!”

“Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, ye saare log waha aa ke baarish me khade the , ro rahe the (All of them came despite the rains and cried right there, they did not need invitation for a funeral)...More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing,” Sandip added.

Sandip, who will soon release his debut film starring Sushant, also said he was hurt with the way media and Sushant’s fans have resorted to blame game post the actor’s death. People are not angry, it is their emotion but it is being channelised in the wrong manner. The media defined it as anger. A few people are also playing blame game, no one is thinking what family is going through,” he said.

He also dismissed speculation about Sushant’s career as ‘our assumptions’. “People are saying he lost seven films, blaming his relationship status, even claiming he did not have money..But Sushant did not specify the reasons for his decision, these are all our assumptions. He was an outsider and he worked with Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, he also did two films for Abhishek Kapoor. He worked with Neeraj Pandey and was to work with Ramesh Taurani and Rumi Jafry,” he said.

Also read: ‘Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, heartbreaking to not see it in theatres’: Vikas Guppta

He urged people to pray for the peace of Sushant’s soul. “Uski family ko thoda akela chor do, samjho uski family ko thoda.Kya pain hoga ki uske jaisa successful insan ye step le liya, Many people have messaged me that we are not sending our kids to Mumbai for acting. People are scared, we need to inspire them,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more