Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee delivers impressive performance in Bhonsle, Arjun Kapoor turns 35

Manoj Bajpayee delivers impressive performance in Bhonsle, Arjun Kapoor turns 35

From Manoj Bajpayee’s new film Bhonsle releasing on Sony Live to Arjun Kapoor celebrating his 35th birthday, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: These 10 pictures show his deep bond with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 35 on Friday and we are celebrating the big day with a picture album. Arjun is dating actor, TV show host and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and the two love to click romantic pictures.

(Read full story here)

Bhonsle movie review: Manoj Bajpayee delivers acting masterclass, film a definitive word on ‘insider-outsider’ debate

Ganpath Bhonsle (Manoj Bajpayee) is ending perhaps the most meaningful relationship of his life as the film begins. He is doing it with utmost reservation; but retirement has crept upon this reticent cop. As he takes off his uniform, elsewhere, a sculptor is putting the final touches on a statue of his maker, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The evocative first few minutes set the tone for Bhonsle -- a man straining against redundancy in a city where he has been nothing but an observer all his life.

(Read full story here)

The Twilight Zone season 2 review: Jordan Peele’s reboot has neither the wit nor wisdom of Netflix’s Black Mirror

They say you get the government that you deserve. But what they don’t say is that you also get the Twilight Zone revival you deserve. On both accounts, we appear to have been short-changed.

(Read full story here)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021, says he didn’t know about Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has spoken about his son’s death, and confirmed that Sushant was looking to settle down in 2021. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression.

(Read full story here)

Suhana Khan, once described by Shah Rukh as ‘dusky’, endorses decision to rename Fair & Lovely fairness cream

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has endorsed Hindustan Unilever’s decision to rename its ‘fairness cream’. The product that used to be called Fair & Lovely will now no longer include the word ‘fair’.

(Read full story here)

