Suhana Khan, once described by Shah Rukh as ‘dusky’, endorses decision to rename Fair & Lovely fairness cream

Jun 25, 2020

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has endorsed Hindustan Unilever’s decision to rename its ‘fairness cream’. The product that used to be called Fair & Lovely will now no longer include the word ‘fair’.

In a statement, HU said, “We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that’s inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.”

Suhana took to Instagram stories to repost the news. The controversy around fairness creams in India was reignited after the death of George Floyd sparked off Black Lives Movement protests across America and several other nations. Shah Rukh in a 2018 interview had described Suhana as ‘dusky’. “I’ll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise,” he said.

After several Indian celebrities tweeted in support of the movement, actor Abhay Deol was among the many who asked them to look at systemic oppression in their own backyard, and not promote the use of fairness creams.

“Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now,” he shared, adding data about search trends. Abhay continued, “Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be ‘fair and handsome’, and have dedicated power white ranges for them too.” The actor also shared brand-specific data.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who used to endorse fairness products, had said in 2015 that she stopped endorsing them because she “felt really bad about it.”

