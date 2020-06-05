After slamming ‘woke Indian celebrities’, Abhay Deol asks if they’ll ‘stop endorsing fairness creams now’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:41 IST

After calling out ‘woke Indian celebrities’ for sharing social media posts about the Black Lives Matter movement but ignoring domestic injustices, actor Abhay Deol has shared data about the popularity of ‘fairness creams’ in India.

“Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now,” he shared, adding data about search trends. “Overall analysis. Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like ‘skin brightening/ whitening’, or ‘lightening creams’. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as ‘fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling ‘HD glow’, ‘White beauty’, ‘white glow’, ‘fine fairness’, and so on,” he wrote.

Abhay continued, “Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be ‘fair and handsome’, and have dedicated power white ranges for them too.” The actor also shared brand-specific data.

The post has received over 20000 ‘likes’. “The problem is not the product here.. there is demand hence the supply,” one person wrote in the comments section. “They should stop promoting stupid products all together,” wrote another.

Also read: Abhay Deol slams ‘woke Indian celebrities’ talking about black lives but not minorities, migrants in India

Recently, the actor had also called out ‘woke Indian celebrities’ who were sharing social media posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping across the US. He’d written, “Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that ‘woke’ Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more