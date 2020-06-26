Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: These 10 pictures show his deep bond with girlfriend Malaika Arora

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 35 on Friday and we are celebrating the big day with a picture album. Arjun is dating actor, TV show host and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and the two love to click romantic pictures.

Arjun and Malaika starting dating a couple of years ago but took their sweet time to make the relationship official. They were often spotted on dinner dates and even went for holidays together but did not say more about their relationship. They were followed around by the paparazzi and their fans also made guesses about their relationship status on social media. Finally, the couple decided to make things official.

In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

In the same interview, however, Arjun said that marriage will have to wait. “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?,” he added.

But Arjun has said that he does want to tie the knot someday. In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun had said, “Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you.”

However, Arjun and Malaika have had to face a lot of trolling due to their 11-year age gap. Thankfully, Arjun knows not to take it seriously. “I wouldn’t even want to speak about this and give it importance. It doesn’t matter to me, so I don’t want to justify anything,” he had said in an interview.

