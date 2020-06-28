e-paper
Varun Dhawan goes shirtless in new photo, has a funny reply when Dino Morea asked who clicked it

Varun Dhawan gave a funny response when Dino Morea asked who clicked his shirtless photo. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan gave fans an eyeful when he shared a picture of himself posing shirtless on Instagram, which was captioned simply with a grinning cat emoji. Even as fans were gushing over the sultry snap, Dino Morea asked the question that was on everyone’s minds: “Who’s taking the pic VD?”

Deflecting the question, Varun playfully replied, “@thedinomorea god.” His answer had fans in splits. “God is great,” one commented. “@thedinomorea I guess we are living in a high tech world nowadays and we all have that timer in our cam settings,” another wrote, speculating that the picture was taken on a self-timer.

 

View this post on Instagram

😺

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Hindustantimes

Varun has been working out in his home gym as gyms and fitness centres across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He often shares glimpses of his workout on social media.

Earlier this month, Varun posted a shirtless video from the gym, in which he was seen dancing to the hit Altaf Raja song, Tum To Thehre Pardesi. “Tum to thehre pardesi. My all time favourite song. I ain’t classy,” his caption read.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun is currently awaiting the release of his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania, was slated to hit the theatres in May but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Varun shared a poster of Coolie No 1 but gave it a coronavirus twist. A mask was photoshopped on his face in the poster. In an Instagram live in April, Varun said that the future of Coolie No 1 is uncertain, owing to the pandemic. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, stressing that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

