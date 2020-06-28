e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police say probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police say probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people

The police has already recorded the statements of 27 people in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
         

The Mumbai Police is conducting a detailed probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 and have interviewed 27 people in connection with the case, including his family and most recently, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe told ANI that they are covering ‘every angle’ in their investigation. “Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle,” he said.

Hindustantimes

After Sushant’s death, it was alleged that he was unceremoniously dropped from projects and that some bigwigs of Bollywood attempted to stall his career. In light of these reports, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that claims of ‘professional rivalry’ will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

Earlier this month, the police received a copy of Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films. He worked in two of their productions - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious directorial venture Paani. However, the project got stalled after YRF reportedly backed out.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family is converting his childhood home in Patna to a memorial, which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, telescope and flight-simulator.

Sushant started his career on television and made the switch to films in 2013 with Kai Po Che! His final film, Dil Bechara, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. As a tribute to the late actor, the streaming platform has decided to make it available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

