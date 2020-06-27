e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police interrogates YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police interrogates YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

The Mumbai Police interrogated Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shanoo Sharma at the police station.
Shanoo Sharma at the police station.
         

Mumbai Police on Saturday questioned casting director Shanoo Sharma in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The interrogation session of the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took place at Bandra Police Station.

Shanoo Sharma at the Bandra Police Station.
Shanoo Sharma at the Bandra Police Station. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor’s detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by “asphyxia due to hanging.” The final report quoted, “No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.”

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case.Those questioned include actor Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff, besides director Mukesh Chhabra who was helming Sushant’s upcoming film Dil Bechara, among others.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s school pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor, Shah Rukh Khan seen shooting in his balcony

A complaint was filed last week before a court in Bihar accusing Rhea, of having abetted the deceased actor’s suicide. Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of chief judicial magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM’s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In