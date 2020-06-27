Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police interrogates YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

bollywood

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:18 IST

Mumbai Police on Saturday questioned casting director Shanoo Sharma in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The interrogation session of the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took place at Bandra Police Station.

Shanoo Sharma at the Bandra Police Station. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor’s detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by “asphyxia due to hanging.” The final report quoted, “No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.”

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case.Those questioned include actor Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff, besides director Mukesh Chhabra who was helming Sushant’s upcoming film Dil Bechara, among others.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s school pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor, Shah Rukh Khan seen shooting in his balcony

A complaint was filed last week before a court in Bihar accusing Rhea, of having abetted the deceased actor’s suicide. Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of chief judicial magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM’s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more