Home / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pic with mom Neetu, daughter Samara: ‘Three generations’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pic with mom Neetu, daughter Samara: ‘Three generations’

Riddhima Kapoor has shared pictures of her mother Neetu Singh and daughter Samara as they played with their new puppy Doodle.

bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her mother Neetu Singh and daughter Samaira.
Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor is giving her mom, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, all the support she needs. On Saturday, Riddhima shared a picture with Neetu and her daughter Samara on Instagram.

“Three generations - love & only love,” she captioned the post. The photo shows Riddhima, Neetu and Samara flashing bright smiles. In an uncropped version of the picture posted on her Instagram Stories, the family is seen cuddling with their new puppy. More videos on Riddhima’s Instagram Story show Samara in her pink pyjamas, playing with the puppy.

 

View this post on Instagram

Three generations - love & only love 💖 @neetu54

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

The Shih Tzu puppy is called Doodle and was gift for Neetu from Riddhima. Earlier, Neetu took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself cuddling with the little ball of fur and thanked Riddhima in the caption. “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button Doodle,” she wrote, to which her daughter replied, “Ufffffff in love with this button.”

Also read: Salman Khan drops shirtless picture post midnight workout. See pic

Rishi died on April 30 in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Riddhima could not join the family in time for the funeral due to the countrywide coronavirus lockdown but reached Mumbai a day later. She has been with her mother since and her actor brother Ranbir also pays them visits.

In a recent AMA session on Instagram, someone asked Riddhima how Neetu is coping with the loss of her husband. “We drive strength from each other -- We are well,” Riddhima had replied.

