Riddhima Kapoor shares candid childhood picture with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, follows it up with a glimpse of Doodle. See them here

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 10:17 IST

Riddhima Kapoor continues to share rare gems from her archives in the memory of her father Rishi Kapoor. She has now shared a childhood picture of herself with her parents on her Instagram stories.

Riddhima shared the picture with a kiss-eye emoji. It shows baby Riddhima sitting on a chair with Neetu on her side and papa Rishi standing behind them as they pose for the camera. Neetu has flowers in her hair while Rishi is seen sporting a beard in the picture, which he hardly sported during his younger days.

Riddhima Kapoor has shared two pictures on her Instagram stories.

Riddhima and Neetu are currently keeping busy with the new member of their family - a a Shih Tzu puppy, whom they have named Doodle Kapoor. Riddhima, who has been regularly sharing adorable clicks of the ball of fur, has now shared a candid picture of him bonding with their another dog. It shows him trying to climb a bench irrespective of its size.

Riddhima had recently shared a picture with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor with the caption, “Always and forever.” The two have been a constant support for their mother after the passing away of Rishi.

Neetu had earlier written an emotional note in memory of Rishi a month after his passing away. She took to Instagram to post the picture in which the star couple is seen winning on twinning with their matching outfits. Both are seen wearing deep blue coloured shirts paired with blue coloured denim. The 61-year-old actor quoted Gracie Fields’ song in the caption. She wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbyeCheerio, here I go on my wayWith a cheer, not a tear, in your eyeGive me a smile, I can keep for a whileIn my heart while I’m away.”

The post was flooded with scores of comments from the fans of the couple and celebrities from the Indian film industry. “Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story,” commented Interior designer Sussane Khan.

Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

