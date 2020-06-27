Salman Khan drops shirtless picture post midnight workout. See pic

bollywood

Salman Khan dropped a stunning post workout picture on Instagram late Friday and left his fans in awe of his dedication. The actor is seen shirtless and lets his ripped biceps and six-pack abs do the talking.

Sharing the photo straight from the gym at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman simply wrote in caption, “Just finished working out ....” The actor can be seen checking his cellphone after a workout.

The post received more than 700000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan commented, “Fitness first...it keeps you healthy wealthy and wise.” Another asked, “Any tips on how to lose belly fat?” One more asked, “Your motivation?”

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez, who too was quarantining at his farmhouse had shared a picture of the actor in the middle of a tough workout. Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, she wrote, “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe!”

Salman had also shared a video where he could be seen doing leg-press with two of his security men sitting on the machine, to add to the weight. He had shared it with a candid caption, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.”

Salman kept himself busy throughout the lockdown by delivering one music video after another. He was seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in the song Tere Bina, which was shot in the vicinity of his farmhouse. Calling it his cheapest production, Salman had said, “You don’t need a hairstylist, you don’t need makeup . This is a learning experience for me that three people can very easily shoot a song.”

He, however, had to struggle with the internet speed while sending the video across to editors. “Everyone is using wifi. The internet speed was so slow. It used to take us 24-36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth for 70-80 times,” he said.

