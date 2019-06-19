Varun Dhawan posts shirtless pic, Twitter can’t stop sharing appreciation posts

With his new posts on Instagram, actor Varun Dhawan has set the temperature high on social media. He has recently posted a bare-chested picture on Instagram from his workout session, which received a lot of appreciation from his fans and colleagues alike.

Shilpa Shetty said, “Phone is on Fire Hoooootttttt,” while Dino Morea wrote, “I shall now”. Since a long time, he has not posted any of his photos from the workout sessions.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Street Dancer, which also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Puneet Pathak and Shakti Mohan. The movie will be directed by choreographer and director Remo D’Souza; it is lined up for a 2020 release.

The same cast was seen in ABCD 2, which was also directed by Remo D’ Souza. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalank also featuring Alia Bhat, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha , Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt; the movie was directed by Abhishek Verman.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 15:10 IST