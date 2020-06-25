Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara to release on July 24, Disney+ Hotstar makes it free for all as tribute

bollywood

Dil Bechara, which is Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, will release online. Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film, which marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, will begin streaming from July 24.

“A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput’s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24,” the platform’s tweet read.

Dil Bechara, which is the official remake of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, will mark the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. She was devastated by Sushant’s death and called their film ‘a gift that everyone is yet to see’ in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing the news of the release on Instagram, Sanjana wrote that the film will be free for all to watch. “For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers,” she wrote.

Mukesh said in a statement, “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.”

Earlier, Sanjana shared an emotional video, in which she recounted her experience of shooting with Sushant. “After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet,” she wrote in her caption.

“Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming ‘Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!’ ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would wholeheartedly accept my disagreement,” she added.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

