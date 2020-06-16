Sushant Singh Rajput’s last director Mukesh Chhabra: ‘Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:45 IST

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the yet-to-be-released Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, mourned his untimely demise in a heartbreaking note shared on Instagram. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday at the age of 34.

Sharing pictures with the late actor, Mukesh wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

Mukesh, who was the casting director of Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che!, was one of the first to visit his residence after hearing the tragic news. He also attended his funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, on Sunday, a distraught Mukesh appealed to the media to give him some privacy to come to terms with news of Sushant’s death. “Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It’s a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please,” he wrote.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi shares details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, calls it a ‘wake-up call’ for film industry

Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, will be Sushant’s final release. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi also bid him a tearful farewell. She broke down as she reminisced about their film in an emotional video.

“I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying,” she wrote in her caption.

“We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to.

I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput,” she added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more