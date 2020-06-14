e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s body taken to hospital for post-mortem, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra visits actor’s house

Sushant Singh Rajput’s body taken to hospital for post-mortem, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra visits actor’s house

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body has been taken to Cooper hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra waits outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s house (R).
Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra waits outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s house (R).
         

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra rushed to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput after the actor passed away in Mumbai. Rajput died of a suspected suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. Dattatreya Bargude, assistant commissioner of police confirmed his death, and said that no ‘note’ was found from his residence.

Pictures of Chhabra, a well-known Bollywood casting director who made his debut with the soon-to-be-released Dil Bechara, starring Rajput, show him waiting on the street, as an ambulance exits the premises. The actor’s body was taken to Cooper hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s body brought to Cooper hospital.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s body brought to Cooper hospital. ( HT Photo/Satish Bate )

The actor’s death was confirmed by his team in a statement: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The police remove Sushant Singh Rajput’s body from his apartment.
The police remove Sushant Singh Rajput’s body from his apartment. ( Varinder Chawla )

The film industry paid tribute to the actor on social media. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood and several others expressed their shock on Twitter. “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family,” wrote Akshay.

Dil Bechara is an official remake of the Hollywood hit The Fault in our Stars, and will also feature debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film was delayed from its November 2019 release date due to production troubles.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which went on to become a blockbuster with collections of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. He was also seen in Drive, which released on Netflix.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on overcoming depression and anxiety I HT City Spotlight  
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on overcoming depression and anxiety I HT City Spotlight  
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In