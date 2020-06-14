Sushant Singh Rajput’s body taken to hospital for post-mortem, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra visits actor’s house

bollywood

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra rushed to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput after the actor passed away in Mumbai. Rajput died of a suspected suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. Dattatreya Bargude, assistant commissioner of police confirmed his death, and said that no ‘note’ was found from his residence.

Pictures of Chhabra, a well-known Bollywood casting director who made his debut with the soon-to-be-released Dil Bechara, starring Rajput, show him waiting on the street, as an ambulance exits the premises. The actor’s body was taken to Cooper hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s body brought to Cooper hospital. ( HT Photo/Satish Bate )

The actor’s death was confirmed by his team in a statement: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The police remove Sushant Singh Rajput’s body from his apartment. ( Varinder Chawla )

The film industry paid tribute to the actor on social media. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood and several others expressed their shock on Twitter. “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family,” wrote Akshay.

Dil Bechara is an official remake of the Hollywood hit The Fault in our Stars, and will also feature debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film was delayed from its November 2019 release date due to production troubles.

Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which went on to become a blockbuster with collections of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. He was also seen in Drive, which released on Netflix.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does.)

