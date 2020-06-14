Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, he was 34

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra, his representative and Mumbai Police said on Sunday. The actor was found dead at his sixth floor appartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence. “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Police outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s home.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly died by suicide. Rajput had tweeted his shock at the news on social media.

Expressing shock at his death, Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “Wtf .. this is not true.” Akshay Kumar wrote, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family.”

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Sushant made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2014 and later starred in films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive. He made his acting debut with Zee TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

He garnered applause for all almost all his films. MS Dhoni, in which he played the former Indian cricket team captain, was among the most successful film of 2016. He garnered critical acclaim for his role in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2015 movie, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Sushant as the confused lover boy in Shudh Desi Romance also impressed the audience and proved that he can play the romantic lead with ease. Apart from the mainstream projects, he also worked in films such as Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya and hold his own against acting stalwarts such as Manoj Bajpayee.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does.)

