Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi gets emotional: ‘Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:54 IST

Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her full-fledged Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in what will be his final film, wrote a heartbreaking note a week after his untimely death. She said that the pain of losing him has not lessened with time.

“Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Sanjana added that she will go all out to ensure that his vision and dreams for the education of children, artists and a world filled with honesty and kindness are fulfilled. However, she lamented the fact that she will undertake this crusade for change alone, instead of with him, as he had promised.

“But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together… #SushantSinghRajput,” she wrote.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, 12 others’ statements recorded in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant died on June 14. The police are investigating his death by suicide and have already recorded the statements of 15 people in the case, including his family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and manager. Many have alleged that ‘professional rivalry’ may have had a role to play in his death.

Earlier, when the news of Sushant’s death broke, Sanjana shared a video remembering him. She broke down while reminiscing the memories she made with him and wrote in her caption, “I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying.”

Sushant’s final will be Dil Bechara, which marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The film, an official adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel, was scheduled to hit the theatres in May but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that it will see a direct-to-digital release.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more