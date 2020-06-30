‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

bollywood

Sandip Ssingh and Shekhar Suman met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Monday. Pictures of them meeting the late actor’s father have been shared online.

A picture shows Sushant’s father and sisters seated in their drawing room as they talk to Shekhar and Sandip. Another photo shows Sandip applying a tika on Sushant’s portrait and offering flowers at his family home.

Shekhar shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant.”

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar also shared a video where he is seen talking to a group of mediapersons about his visit. The actor-host has demanded a CBI enquiry into the death of the actor.

Sandip has also made some major revelations about Sushant in his heartbreaking posts on Instagram. The two were to make a film titled Vande Bharatam, with Sushant as the lead actor and Sandip as director. Sharing the poster of the film and a candid picture of them having a chat, Sandip wrote on Instagram, “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I’m lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?”

He added, “I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film ‘Vande Bharatam’...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul.”

