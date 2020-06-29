Ratan Rajput says meeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s father gave her hope: ‘He’s different, his words give you energy’

bollywood

TV actor Ratan Rajput visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna and has shared a video to thank his father for helping her become a stronger person. The actor called Sushant’s father “different” for how he has been holding himself during the time of grief and said that she will be pray that he continues to stay strong.

In the video, Ratan talks about how she had visited Sushant’s house to meet his father and sister but refrained from talking about it earlier to avoid being accused of a publicity gimmick. She says that she had visited Sushant’s father to support him during this time but was surprised to see him giving her courage to deal with her own crisis.

“The only thing I said to his father was, ‘I always come to Patna once a year and whenever I come to the city in the future, I will always come to meet you”. Sharing how Sushant’s father has been dealing with the actor’s death, Ratan says, “He’s different, his words give you energy and fill you with hope. He lends positivity, don’t know how. I just pray he continues to remain strong.”

Ratan further says that the energy she got from Sushant’s father, she will be passing that on to her mother. “Mom is really very worried. She was panicking. What I have felt is that we don’t communicate with our parents well. Now I have understood that we must share our deep feelings with our parents and siblings, they don’t feel stressed about it but they participate in it and feel relieved.”

She ends the video saying, “I pray for justice. I think he’s watching everything. Thank you for giving me that positivity. Thank you for making me realise that life is all about moving forward.”

Ratan had earlier shared in a video that her mother was stressed after Sushan’t death by suicide. “She is looking at me with fear, she is scared that I may be suffering from something similar and may not share with her,” she had said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

